Elizabeth Warren Joins Beto O'Rourke in Calling Donald Trump a White Supremacist
Senator Elizabeth Warren accused President Donald Trump of being a white supremacist in an interview with the New York Times Wednesday, just hours after Beto O’Rourke, her rival for the Democratic presidential nomination, used similar language. She replied, “Yes,” when asked if she thought Trump was a white supremacist. “He has given aid and comfort to white supremacists,” Warren said on the sidelines of a campaign stop in Iowa. “He’s done the wink and a nod. He has talked about white supremacists as fine people. He’s done everything he can to stir up racial conflict and hatred in this country.” The condemnation came after O’Rourke made similar comments to MSNBC. When asked if he thought Trump was a white supremacist, O’Rourke replied, “He is,” adding, “He’s dehumanized or sought to dehumanize those who do not look like or pray like the majority here in this country.”