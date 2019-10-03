CHEAT SHEET
PROUD COUGAR
Elizabeth Warren Laughs Off Hoaxers’ Latest Smear
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) responded to being smeared as a sex-crazed cougar by hapless Republican operatives on Thursday by embracing her cougar past. Just, not, that type of past. The senator sent out a tweet noting that she got her education for $50 a semester at the University of Houston, whose mascot is the Cougars. The social media missive was a response to a truly off-the-rails press conference by the infamous, bungling duo Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman, in which they appeared with a man alleging to be a veteran of the war in Afghanistan who claimed he had dominatrix sex with the Massachusetts Democrat. Wohl and Burkman are notorious con artists who have concocted fake stories about Democratic candidates before. And while Warren certainly didn’t need to respond, the general consensus online was that in doing so she effectively humiliated the duo into stopping their shenanigans.