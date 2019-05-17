Elizabeth Warren Rolls Out Plan to Protect Abortion Rights: ‘It’s Time to Fight Back’

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) unveiled a proposal Friday to protect abortion rights in light of Alabama signing the strictest abortion ban into law this week and other states passing similar laws in a challenge to Roe v. Wade. “This is a dark moment,” Warren wrote in a new Medium post. "People are scared and angry. And they are right to be. But this isn’t a moment to back down — it’s time to fight back.” Her plan entails creating federal statutory rights that parallel the landmark Supreme Court ruling, passing federal laws to pre-empt state efforts to limit reproductive health care with Targeted Regulations on Abortion Providers (TRAP) laws, and repealing the Hyde Amendment, which precludes federally funded health-care programs from offering abortion coverage. She also writes that Congress should pass the EACH Woman Act, which would “prohibit abortion restrictions on private insurance.” Warren also wants to end President Trump’s gag rule that sought to bar Planned Parenthood and other providers that provide or refer patients for abortions from getting federal funding under Title X. “We must crack down on violence at abortion clinics and ensure that women are not discriminated against at work or anywhere else for the choices they made about their bodies,” Warren also writes.