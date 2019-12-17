Elizabeth Warren: Michael Bloomberg Should Release Women From NDAs
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said women who have signed nondisclosure agreements in settlements involving former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg should be released from them. “I think NDAs are a way for people to hide bad things they’ve done, and I think that women should be able to speak,” Warren said on Monday, according to ABC News. “They need to be released from the NDAs.” Bloomberg reportedly made degrading comments toward women at his company, Bloomberg L.P., in the 1990s, which allegedly fostered a discriminatory and hostile environment toward women. He is accused of telling one female employee to “kill” her baby after she announced she was pregnant and making other sexualized comments in the workplace. An NDA was reportedly part of at least one settlement, and another woman claimed the company asked her to sign the agreement in exchange for cash upon leaving the company. “When women raise concerns like this, we have to pay attention,” Warren said. “We have to listen to them, and if Michael Bloomberg has made comments like this then he has to answer for them.” When asked if the campaign would consider releasing the woman from their NDAs, officials reportedly declined to comment.