Warren Says Private Prison Company’s Spending at Trump Hotel Is ‘Possible Corruption’

A giant private prison company’s spending at President Trump’s D.C. hotel raises “serious concerns about possible corruption,” according to Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) in a letter sent Monday. Their letter to the GEO Group is a reaction to a Project On Government Oversight investigation co-published in The Daily Beast. The article exposed a GEO Group executive’s spending at the Trump hotel as the company lobbied the Trump administration to cover millions of dollars in legal costs and intervene in lawsuits accusing GEO of forced labor and human trafficking at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention centers.