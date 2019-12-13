Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said they might skip next week’s Democratic presidential debate at Loyola Marymount University due to an ongoing labor dispute on campus. “[Labor union Unite Here Local 11] is fighting for better wages and benefits—and I stand with them. The DNC should find a solution that lives up to our party’s commitment to fight for working people,” Warren wrote in a Friday tweet. “I will not cross the union’s picket line even if it means missing the debate.” About 30 minutes after Warren’s tweet, Sanders also wrote that he would “not be crossing their picket line.” According to The Los Angeles Loyolan, campus food preparers and students recently protested workers’ contracts with Sodexo—a food services company LMU uses. The protesters reportedly demanded higher wages, among other things. An LMU official told the student newspaper that the “dispute is between Sodexo and its employees” and said the university was not involved in the protest.