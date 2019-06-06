Elizabeth Warren Says Joe Biden Has Got It Badly Wrong on Abortion

Sen. Elizabeth Warren has hit out at rival Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden over his beliefs on abortion, saying the former vice president’s policies could destroy the lives of poor and vulnerable women. Earlier this week, Biden said he would have no intention of repealing the Hyde Amendment, which stops the federal government from funding abortions in most cases. Speaking at an MSNBC town-hall forum on Wednesday evening, Warren said Biden had gotten it badly wrong. “Under the Hyde Amendment and every effort to try to chip away or push back or get rid of Roe vs. Wade, understand this: Women of means will still have access to abortions,” said Warren. “Who won’t... will be poor women. It will be working women and women who can’t afford to take off three days from work and very young women. It will be women who have been raped and women who have been molested by someone in their own family.”