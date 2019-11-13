NOT BEING SHY
Elizabeth Warren Trolls Billionaires in CNBC Campaign Ads
Elizabeth Warren is launching scathing new ads that tear into the rich and push her wealth tax plan on CNBC. The network said the ads, which specifically targets a number of wealthy individuals in finance and tech, will premiere Thursday morning on CNBC's Squawk on the Street program and will also be part of a digital ad buy. The ad reportedly opens with a clip of the 2020 contender telling rally attendees it's “time for a wealth tax,” followed by videos of billionaires including investor Leon Cooperman. Cooperman was charged with insider trading and subsequently settled with the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2017 and had to pay almost $5 million in fees. “In my opinion she represents the worst in politicians as she’s trying to demonize wealthy people because there are more poor people then wealthy people,” Cooperman told CNBC. “As far as the accusations of insider trading, I won the case. She’s disgraceful. She doesn’t know who the f--- she’s tweeting. I gave away more in the year then she has in her whole f----ing lifetime.” As part of her plan to pay for Medicare for All, Warren has proposed doubling her wealth tax, which she reportedly expects to rake in $1 trillion.