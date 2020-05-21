Warren Waters Down Medicare for All Pledge as She Eyes VP Job: Report
Is this yet another sign that Sen. Elizabeth Warren wants to be Joe Biden’s running mate? Politico reports the Massachusetts senator has pivoted on the health-care pitch she made during the Democratic primaries as she tries to line up more closely with the former vice president. “I think right now people want to see improvements in our health-care system, and that means strengthening the Affordable Care Act,” she reportedly said at the University of Chicago this week. Warren added that she still wants to get to a single-payer system eventually—but the answer suggested that she’s backed off from the “Medicare for All” plan she put forward during her campaign. Warren and Biden’s policy teams have reportedly been working closely together—particularly on economic policy, according to Politico. Warren and Biden are also reported to be speaking often.