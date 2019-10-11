CHEAT SHEET
Warren Wins Cheers With Blunt Takedown of Those Against Gay Marriage
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who has been emerging as a frontrunner among Democrats in the 2020 presidential campaign, appeared to win over voters late Thursday with her blunt response to a question on how she’d deal with a supporter pushing for only “old fashioned” marriage between a man and a woman. During Thursday night's CNN Equality Town Hall, Warren said, “Well, I'm going to assume it's a guy who said that, and I'm going to say: ‘Well, just marry one woman,’” Warren quipped. “‘I'm cool with that... assuming you can find one.’” Laughter and cheers erupted among the town hall attendees.