CHEAT SHEET
NOT HAVING IT
Elizabeth Warren’s Campaign Axes Staffer After Claims of ‘Inappropriate Behavior’
Elizabeth Warren’s campaign has fired a senior staffer after “multiple complaints” were made against him alleging “inappropriate behavior,” Politico reports. Campaign spokesperson Kristen Orthman told the news outlet that Rich McDaniel, the campaign’s national organizing director, was ousted following an investigation. “Based on the results of the investigation, the campaign determined that his reported conduct was inconsistent with its values and that he could not be a part of the campaign moving forward,” Orthman said. McDaniel issued a separate statement saying his departure is “in the best interest of both parties” but that he “would never intentionally engage in any behavior inconsistent with the campaign or my own values.” No further details were immediately available on the nature of the complaints against McDaniel, but Warren appeared to allude to his firing at an event in Los Angeles late Friday. “It is really hard for anyone to come forward with a complaint or with a concern. And the people who did that showed incredible courage, and I am deeply grateful to them,” Warren was quoted as saying by NBC News.