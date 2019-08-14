CHEAT SHEET
Bernie Supporter Files Unfair Labor Charge Against Warren Campaign
Elizabeth Warren’s campaign is facing an unfair labor practice charge from a Bernie Sanders supporter, who alleges the campaign’s confidentiality agreement prevents employees from speaking out about workplace issues. According to Bloomberg Law, Jason Legg—a Colorado attorney who is backing Sanders for the 2020 Democratic nomination—filed the charge against the Warren campaign’s non-disparagement clause. Legg said Warren’s campaign fellowship program, which two applicants described as “a great scam” to The Daily Beast, was “not consistent with everything else Warren says she believes and fights for.” While Legg did not deny political motivations, he said he hopes people will “think about the substance of the charge” rather than its political context. The National Labor Relations Board, which accepts charges from non-employees, will reportedly investigate the matter. The Warren campaign declined to comment.