CHEAT SHEET
MILESTONE
Elizabeth Warren’s Campaign Tops One Million Donations
Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign announced Friday that it had received one million donations, making her just the second Democratic contender to reach that threshold after Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) did so in April.
“This is exciting proof of the momentum that we see on the ground across the country,” campaign manager Roger Lau wrote in an email to supporters. “Powerful special interests and other campaigns are watching to see how ready we are to fight for big, structural change. And by hitting this first milestone, you’re helping to show them that change is coming sooner than they think.”
Warren’s fundraising in Q1 2019 was somewhat underwhelming compared to her opponents, but in the second quarter she vaulted to top-tier status both in polling and contributions with more than $19 million raised. Both she and Sanders, who will share the debate stage in Detroit next week, are eschewing high-dollar fundraisers and relying on small-dollar donations.