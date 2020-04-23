Elizabeth Warren’s Oldest Brother Dies of Coronavirus in Oklahoma

Read it at The Boston Globe
Donald Reed Herring, an Air Force veteran and the oldest brother of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), died in Oklahoma on Tuesday night after suffering complications from the coronavirus at age 86, the former presidential candidate confirmed. “I’m grateful to the nurses and other front-line staff who took care of my brother, but it is hard to know that there was no family to hold his hand or to say ‘I love you’ one more time. And now there’s no funeral for those of us who loved him to hold each other close,” Warren told The Boston Globe. “I will miss my brother.” Herring attended the University of Oklahoma and subsequently joined the Air Force, serving for 20 years.