Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, has delivered an epic comeback after video resurfaced from 2021 of J.D. Vance calling the vice president a “childless” cat lady.

Vance made the comments during an appearance on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight while he was running for Ohio’s Senate seat.

“We are effectively run in this country… by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made, and so they wanna make the rest of the country miserable, too,” Vance said at the time. “It’s just a basic fact. You look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez], the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children.”

Emhoff, 25, fired back after the video went viral following her stepmother’s ascension to the top of the Democratic ticket for November’s election.

“How can you be ‘childless’ when you have cutie pie kids like Cole and I 🤔,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

The ex-wife of Harris’ husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, defended Harris against attacks that she doesn’t have biological children, calling them “baseless” and praising her co-parenting of Cole, 30, and Ella, 25.

“These are baseless attacks. For over 10 years, since Cole and Ella were teenagers, Kamala has been a co-parent with Doug and I,” Kerstin Emhoff said in a statement first provided to CNN. “She is loving, nurturing, fiercely protective, and always present. I love our blended family and am grateful to have her in it.”

Doug Emhoff married first wife Kerstin in 1992. The couple was together for 16 years until they divorced in 2008. He met Harris in 2013 after they were set up by Harris’ close friend, Chrisette Hudlin. They married a year later in 2014.

The vice president has said her stepchildren refer to her as “Momala” and she has a close friendship with Kerstin Emhoff.