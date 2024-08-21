Ella Emhoff Ditches the Camo and Goes Designer to Watch Dad

Ella Emhoff wore a blue plaid suit with a button-down shirt and tie while watching her father, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, speak on the second night of the Democratic National Convention Tuesday.

Emhoff, 25, the stepdaughter of Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, is a fashion designer and occasional model based in Bushwick with her own line of knitwear. Her high-fashion choices have become the talk of the convention.

Emhoff's suit on Tuesday was designed by Thom Browne, complete with the designer’s distinctive armbands, Women’s Wear Daily reported. A similar suit is currently on sale at Nordstrom for $2,400. The fashion trade journal also spotted Emhoff wearing Helmut Lang pants the day before.

She also proved her Gen Z credentials by taking photographs with a single-use film camera of both her brother Cole and her father as they spoke on the main stage.

On Monday, Emhoff was spotted wearing the much in-demand Harris-Walz camo hat—a piece of campaign merch that sold out in 30 minutes, according to Teen Vogue, netting the campaign an estimated $2 million.

The camo hat was seemingly inspired by a similar hat sold by Chappell Roan, a Gen Z pop star whose wildly successful Midwest Princess tour likely broke Lolapalooza records earlier this month.

Although Emhoff is from California, the Harris campaign has been highlighting vice-presidential nominee Tim Walz’s midwestern roots and small-town background and has seen the camo merch as part of his appeal.

It was not just Emhoff taking fashion notes from Walz at the convention this week. Former President Barack Obama also commented on the vice presidential nominee’s outdoorsy fashion choices during his primetime speech. “You can tell those flannel shirts he wears don’t come from some political consultant,” Obama told the crowd in Chicago. “They come from his closet, and they have been through some stuff.”