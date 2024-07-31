It may just be a New York thing, but Ella Emhoff will find life getting a little more complicated now that her stepmom is front and center in the race for the White House.

Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter was trying to finish her meal at a Tribeca restaurant when a random passer-by picked on the wrong people to mess with—her Secret Service security detail.

According to TMZ, the angry guy got into an altercation with the plainclothes agents keeping watch outside the restaurant. He was apparently complaining about the NYPD parking passes used by the security services to allow them to park on the busy Manhattan streets.

During the argument, TMZ reports, the man, who has not been identified, tore a plate off one of the Secret Service SUVs. It was never going to end well for him, and many may consider he got off lightly when the cops were called, and he was led away in handcuffs.

Ella Emhoff, daughter of second gentleman Doug Emhoff, didn’t have time for a lingering coffee with her friend. The report said both were rushed out to one of the waiting vans and driven off.

The 25-year-old model and fashion designer is the second daughter of Emhoff and his first wife, Kerstin. She has a brother, Cole Emhoff, 29.

Ella Emhoff recently hit back at J.D. Vance’s attack on Harris and other female leaders as “childless cat ladies,” reposting his quote on Instagram with the caption: “How can you be ‘childless’ when you have cutie pie kids like Cole and I.”

The Secret Service told the website Harris’ stepdaughter was never in any danger in the Tribeca incident.