Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

Ella Emhoff Makes Last-Minute Plea for Votes as Only She Can

KNITTY
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.04.24 6:11PM EST 
Ella Emhoff, daughter of second gentleman Doug Emhoff and Vice President Kamala Harris, arrives to speak on stage during the final day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 22, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Delegates, politicians, and Democratic Party supporters are gathering in Chicago, as current Vice President Kamala Harris is named her party's presidential nominee. The DNC takes place from August 19-22.
Ella Emhoff. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Ella Emhoff, Kamala Harris' stepdaughter, is showing support for her stepmother in her own creative way–by knitting an “I Voted” sticker. “Have you voted yet?” Emhoff wrote on Instagram Sunday. “Vote for the future you want and the change you want to see,” she continued. “We need to protect our rights, our planet, and our communities. There is only one option for any positive change and that’s Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.” Since Harris became vice president in 2021, Emhoff has cemented herself as the second daughter of fashion. She walked the runway for Coach in September, and was spotted in the front row at several other Fashion Week shows. She has showcased her love for knitting before with the knitwear collective Soft Hands. Emhoff has appeared on the campaign trail a few times to support her stepmother, notably in August at the Democratic National Convention.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Teen in Trump Shirt Charged With Punching Elderly Harris Fan at Women’s March
‘ANTAGONIZING’
Sean Craig
Published 11.04.24 11:24AM EST 
A sign reads “Women Don’t Forget” at a Women’s March gathering in 2020.
Barbara Alper/Getty Images

A 17-year-old Florida boy—dressed in a T-shirt with an image of former President Donald Trump giving the finger—was arrested Saturday for punching a 70-year-old woman at a women’s march rally in support of Vice President Kamala Harris. Kathleen Tomasko, the alleged victim, told Treasure Coast Newspapers that four adolescent “Trumpers” had showed up at the event in Stuart, “going back and forth and antagonizing people.” She said she wasn’t involved in the exchanges, while a witness told the newspaper group that the 17-year-old struck Tomasko in the stomach unprovoked after he walked away from another altercation. Local police said he was charged with battery of a person over 65. “He punched me in the gut and knocked me on the ground, and I fell back and hit the ground,” Tomasko told Treasure Coast. “Thank goodness the two ladies were behind me so I didn’t hit my head.”

Read it at Treasure Coast Newspapers

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

Enjoy the Chill Fall Vibes With This Tasty THC Seltzer That Has 0% Alcohol
HIGHLY REFRESHING
AD BY Cycling Frog
Updated 11.04.24 2:45PM EST 
Published 11.04.24 12:00AM EST 
Cycling Frog THC seltzer arranged on a table surrounded turkey, garland, and potatoes.
Cycling Frog/Cycling Frog

Cannabis use is becoming increasingly mainstream, and Cycling Frog has been contributing to this shift with a variety of easy-to-use hemp-derived cannabidiol products like gummies, softgels, and THC seltzers. These seltzers are a must-try: low in calories, vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO, they offer a refreshing alternative for those seeking alcohol-free options. As Brandon H., a Cycling Frog customer, puts it, “I’m 2.5 years sober from alcohol, and these give me the smooth buzz I’ve been looking for since I quit drinking. I love them!”

Cycling Frog is introducing two new flavors to its roster—raspberry lemonade and cran razz. The raspberry lemonade is highly potent, packing a whopping 50mg of THC and CBD–this is for experienced users only.

Raspberry Lemonade THC Seltzer (4-Pack)
Buy At Cycling Frog$30

Cran razz, on the other hand, has 10mg of THC and CBD. It’s a great option for those looking for a more balanced and manageable buzz. But act fast, cran razz is only here for a limited time.

Cran Razz THC Seltzer (6-Pack)
Buy At Cycling Frog$28

Black currant is Cycling Frog’s star player, earning awards for its perfectly balanced sweet-tart flavor. With 5mg of THC and 10mg of CBD, it’s an ideal choice for newcomers or those looking for a gentle high.

Black Currant THC Seltzer (6-Pack)
Buy At Cycling Frog$20

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
All Broadway Theaters to Dim Lights for Tony-Winning Star Gavin Creel After Backlash
CELEBRATION OF LIFE
Tim Teeman 

Senior Editor and Writer

Published 11.04.24 2:17PM EST 
Broadway star Gavin Creel
Broadway star Gavin Creel. Matt Murphy/Matt Murphy

All Broadway theaters will dim their lights for Gavin Creel, the much-loved Tony Award-winning actor, who died at 48 on Sept. 30, after being diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of sarcoma in July. The lights-dimming will take place at 6.45pm on Dec. 3, the day after an afternoon public memorial celebration for Creel at the St. James Theatre. The Broadway League had initially planned a partial dimming of lights, though changed course after a public outcry—including a petition of over 20,000 signatures. After his death, fulsome and heartfelt tributes were paid to Creel by the likes of Bette Midler, Alex Edelman, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bernadette Peters, Casey Likes, Harvey Fierstein, Michael Urie, and many others within the theater community. The actor won multiple awards—including a Tony—for his portrayal of Cornelius Hackl in the 2017 revival of Hello, Dolly!, starring Midler. Donations in Creel’s memory are suggested to be made to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Read it at Playbill

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Nervous Lawmaker Has MAGA Disguise in Case of Election Violence
NO JOKE
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Journalist

Updated 11.04.24 1:37PM EST 
Published 11.04.24 1:36PM EST 
Regardless of the election’s outcome, the Department of Homeland Security already designated the certification date as a “national special security event.”
Regardless of the election’s outcome, the Department of Homeland Security already designated Jan. 6 as a “national special security event.” Leah Millis/File Photo/Reuters

Fear surrounding potential political violence following the 2024 presidential election has some lawmakers preparing for the worst. Some Democrats in Congress even fear a second attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6 by Donald Trump’s supporters. One lawmaker told NOTUS he assembled an “insurrectionist getaway costume,” including tactical pants, tactical boots, and a secret key accessory. “I’ve really been trying to impress upon my staff that I’m not joking,” the member of Congress said. “This is very serious.” Other Democratic staffers reportedly plan on staying home on Jan. 6, the day Congress certifies the election. “Insurrect me once, shame on you. Twice? No thanks,” a senior staffer told the outlet. Regardless of the election’s outcome, the Department of Homeland Security already designated the certification date as a “national special security event,” which allows the Secret Service to call upon other branches of government and the military to help secure the Capitol. A source familiar with security planning for Jan. 6 added that, among the security and prevention plans, the National Guard will be stationed inside the building.

Read it at NOTUS

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

SolaWave’s New Red Light Eye Mask Targets Crow’s Feet and Puffiness in Just Three Minutes
BRIGHT EYES
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Updated 10.18.24 8:09PM EDT 
Published 09.24.24 3:39PM EDT 
SolaWave Red Light Therapy Eye Mask | Scouted, The Daily Beast
SolaWave.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Known for its celebrity-approved 4-in-1 Skincare Wand, SolaWave is a leader in the ever-expanding red and infrared light therapy beauty tech space. The brand recently launched a full-face LED Light Therapy Face Mask and a Red Light Therapy Eye Mask, which sold out in just 24 hours after being released. Finally, the brand restocked the viral eye mask, but stock is selling out quickly once again and, honestly, we understand why. While there are plenty of red light therapy masks on the market today, there aren’t many beauty tech devices harnessing the modality that specifically targets the delicate (and often overlooked) eye region. SolaWaves’s FDA-cleared eye mask is engineered with a blend of red (630nm), amber (605nm), deep red (660nm) and infrared (880nm) LED lights that work to soften fine lines and crow’s feet, depuff eye bags, erase hyperpigmentation and discoloration and lift sagging skin in just three minutes daily.

Eye Recovery Pro Mask With Red & Infrared Light Therapy
Buy At SolaWave

Unlike other devices, SolaWave’s Red Light Therapy Eye Mask is designed with medical-grade silicone to mold to the contours of the orbital region and adjustable velcro straps for a bespoke fit (and better penetration). Plus, the hands-free eye mask is lightweight and foolproof to use, so you can efficiently work, walk, watch TV, or do chores during the quick treatment, which means you’ll actually use it. If you’re looking for a powerful LED device that addresses the eye region like nothing else on the market (or are trying to push back quarterly Botox appointments), grab one of SolaWave’s Red Light Therapy Eye Masks now before they sell out again.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
The One Celeb Endorsement for Harris That ‘Disappointed’ Trump
AMERICA’S SWEETHEART
Matt Wilstein 

Senior Editor

Published 11.04.24 12:48PM EST 
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 04: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump takes the stage during a campaign rally at the J.S. Dorton Arena on November 04, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. With one day left before the general election, Trump is campaigning for re-election in the battleground states of North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Michigan. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Of the many celebrity endorsement for Kamala Harris, there is one that Donald Trump admitted hurts him most. “I’m so disappointed at Julia Roberts,” Trump said on Fox & Friends over the weekend, referring to the ad the actress narrated in which she implicitly urges women to vote for Harris even if their husbands are voting for Trump. “In the one place in America where women still have a right to choose, you can vote any way you want and no one will ever know,” Roberts says in the ad. “She‘s going to look back on that and she’s going to cringe,” Trump predicted. “I mean, it doesn’t say much for her relationship... Can you imagine a wife not telling a husband who she’s voting for? Did you ever hear anything like that? Even if you had a horrible—if you had a bad relationship, you’re gonna tell your husband.” The ad that so clearly got under Trump’s skin ends with Roberts telling women, “Remember, what happens in the booth, stays in the booth. Vote Harris-Walz.”

Read it at Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Stats Guru Nate Silver Reveals Which Candidate Has Momentum in Final Push
LAST CALL
Sean Craig
Published 11.04.24 12:24PM EST 
Nate Silver appears on Crooked Media's What a Day podcast.
Crooked Media

Nate Silver said the campaign is closing with the winds at the sails of Vice President Kamala Harris. Last month, the statistician and blogger wrote a New York Times op-ed saying the race was essentially a toss-up, but his “gut” feeling was that former president Donald Trump will win the election. In an appearance on Crooked Media’s What a Day podcast, he stood by his assessment that Harris has a “50/50 shot.” “But we’re going into the last week where if any candidate has the momentum it’s Harris and not Trump,” he added. “In the New York Times polls, people who have decided in the past week, they go for eight points by Harris.” Silver noted last minute voters breaking for Harris could be thanks to Trump’s toxic Madison Square Garden rally, where a racist comedian insulted Puerto Rico, Hulk Hogan spit at the mention of Harris’ name, a sanitation worker called her the “Antichrist,” and Tucker Carlson mocked her race—something so crazy, even by Trump standards, not even the Oracle of Des Moines Ann Selzer could have predicted it.

Read it at Crooked Media

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Mysterious ‘Little Golden Mushroom’ Honors Trump’s Anatomy
VERY BIG AND NORMAL
Janna Brancolini
Published 11.04.24 1:20PM EST 
Pictured, Trump statue that appeared Nov. 4, 2024, in Donald J. Trump State Park in Yorktown Heights, New York. Attached to the top of the statue was a golden mushroom, also attached was a plaque.
Courtesy of Linda Pine

A mysterious statue commemorating Donald Trump’s “tiny golden mushroom” has appeared in upstate New York. Tucked into a bucolic corner of Donald J. Trump State Park in Yorktown Heights, the statue is a clear nod to Stormy Daniels’ famous description of the size and shape of Trump’s manhood. “The Very Large Donald Trump Monument” has a wide, tiered base about eight feet tall with a decorated column drum at the top. Perched atop the column is a golden mushroom so small it’s barely visible when you step back to behold the statue as a whole. “This giant pillar pays tribute to President Trump. As you can see this is a very large monument. Definitely the largest,” reads an accompanying plaque. It goes on to describe how Daniels “slandered” Trump by saying his “monument” was “smaller than average” and resembled a mushroom. “The circumstances surrounding her statements have been verified by a New York State Court of Law. This towering monument stands in defiance of these false statements so that we may all bear witness to the truth of this giant, very normal monument,” the plaque concludes. Its creator, who remains unknown, put candles and votive mushrooms around the base. Trump is famously obsessed with size, whether it be crowds or genitalia. He was awed by Arnold Palmer’s anatomy, and nothing sends him over the edge quite like Kamala Harris drawing a bigger crowd.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Diddy’s 55th Birthday Menu Behind Bars Revealed
CARB HEAVY
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.04.24 12:41PM EST 
Published 11.04.24 12:37PM EST 
Sean “Diddy” Combs attends the 2nd Annual The Black Ball: Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas Birthday Celebration at Fox Theater on June 1, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia.
Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Diddy’s days of lavish birthday bashes are over. The disgraced rapper, who was arrested in September on sex trafficking and sexual assault charges, is spending his 55th birthday Monday in prison with a pared-down menu. The New York Post confirmed with the Federal Bureau of Prisons that Diddy started the day with biscuits and gravy, potatoes, bread, and oatmeal. For lunch, he could have cheese pizza, Italian pasta salad, and green beans. He was set to finish off the day with either chicken or tofu fried rice with black beans and carrots. It’s likely Diddy, who is reportedly sharing a “dormitory-style” room in prison with fallen FTX crypto king Sam Bankman-Fried, isn’t too happy with his choices: His attorney said the food is “the roughest part” of prison. Diddy is held in the notorious Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn awaiting his trial, which begins May 5, 2025. He has denied all the allegations against him.

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

This AI-Powered Coaching App Makes It Easier to Form Healthy Habits
SIMPLE PLAN
Scouted Staff
Published 11.01.24 5:51PM EDT 
Man and woman flexing in front of purple background
Simple App

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Losing weight is challenging—but finding the right resource to support your journey is another headache in itself. From exorbitant prices to restrictive and ineffective protocols, the diet industry lacks solutions that make meaningful differences at a reasonable price. If you’re ready to embrace a healthier lifestyle, Simple can help you improve without breaking the bank or altering your lifestyle dramatically.

Simple is an innovative, AI-powered app that offers personalized coaching to empower you to make smarter wellness decisions. Leveraging a safe, expert-backed scientific method, Simple guides you through the process of losing weight with a focus on long-term well-being.

Simple App
Use code BFCM70 to get 70% off
Subscribe At Simple App

The Simple process begins with a survey about your goals, preferences and past weight loss experiences, which is used to build a personalized plan that aligns with your lifestyle. Once you’ve signed up, Simple provides access to tools like food logging, nutritional scanning, and daily workout plans. Simple also emphasizes intermittent fasting, so the app includes a tracker to ensure you’re cutting back on calories in a safe way.

To make things even easier, Simple also features Avo, an AI-powered wellness assistant that instantly answers your questions. In other words, you’ll have a 24/7 resource to turn to for healthy recipe ideas, workout suggestions, and more. As you interact with Avo, it better understands your preferences, ensuring its advice is tailored specifically to your needs.

Best of all, Simple offers affordable subscriptions so you can reap its benefits without blowing your budget. Sign up using the code BFCM70, and you’ll even get an extra 70 percent off your plan!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Mark Zuckerberg’s Nuclear-Powered AI Plan Ruined by Bees
BUZZKILL
Dan Ladden-Hall 

Breaking News Editor

Published 11.04.24 10:58AM EST 
Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta saw plans for a new AI data center fall through in part because a rare species of bee was found on land where the data center would be built, according to a report.
Laure Andrillon/Reuters

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta saw plans for a new AI data center fall through in part because a rare species of bee was found on land where the data center would be built, according to a report. Sources told the Financial Times that Zuckerberg was hoping to reach a deal with a nuclear power plant operator to provide electricity for the proposed data center, but the deal was hit with a series of complications, including regulatory environmental challenges. At a Meta all-hands meeting last week, Zuckerberg said a rare bee species discovery on land next to a power plant where the data center would have been constructed would have added complications for the project, according to the report. Several tech giants including Google and Amazon have recently inked deals with nuclear power plant operators to provide the vast amounts of electricity required for the development and use of AI models. Microsoft announced in September that it would aim to meet some of its AI energy needs using a reactor at the Three Mile Island plant—the site of the worst nuclear accident in American history.

Read it at Financial Times

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Ben Affleck Heaps Praise on J.Lo Amid Messy Divorce
KEEPING IT PROFESSIONAL
Janna Brancolini
Published 11.04.24 12:01PM EST 
Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez may be going through an extremely messy divorce, but the glummest guy in Hollywood had nothing but nice things to say about his estranged wife’s acting in her new film “Unstoppable.” Based on the true story of Anthony Robles, a collegiate wrestling champion who was born with one leg, Lopez has been earning some of the best reviews of her career for her portrayal as Robles’ beleaguered but determined mother. “Jennifer is spectacular,” Affleck—who is one of the film’s producers—told Entertainment Tonight. The film is “rooted in the passion of really talented artists,” with an all-star cast that includes Jharrel Jerome, Don Cheadle, Bobby Cannavale and Michael Peña, Affleck added. He even smiled just the slightest bit while talking about the real-life Robles appearing in the film. “It’s another one that we’re really, really proud of,” he said of “Unstoppable.” Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck in August after just two years of marriage. They had previously been engaged from 2002 to 2004, and this time around, Lopez poured $20 million of her own money into a “cinematic odyssey” about her search for love. After the relationship ended, Lopez discussed the whole saga with Interview magazine, while Affleck has made a point of letting his tense cigarette breaks speak for themselves. But during the Entertainment Tonight conversation, he didn’t miss a beat while complimenting his ex. “We believed in the right people,” he said.

Read it at Entertainment Tonight

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now
mediaTeary-Eyed John Oliver Begs Reluctant Voters to Back Kamala Harris
Sean L. McCarthy
politicsPollster Behind Shock Iowa Poll Hits Back at Trump’s Attacks
Dan Ladden-Hall
politicsListen To The Jeffrey Epstein Tapes: ‘I Was Donald Trump’s Closest Friend’
Hugh Dougherty
politicsFamed Pollster Ann Selzer Says This Is Why Harris Is Ahead
Corbin Bolies
politicsSpringfield Ohio Sheriff’s Lieutenant Says He Won’t Protect Dems
Amethyst Martinez