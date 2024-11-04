Ella Emhoff Makes Last-Minute Plea for Votes as Only She Can
Ella Emhoff, Kamala Harris' stepdaughter, is showing support for her stepmother in her own creative way–by knitting an “I Voted” sticker. “Have you voted yet?” Emhoff wrote on Instagram Sunday. “Vote for the future you want and the change you want to see,” she continued. “We need to protect our rights, our planet, and our communities. There is only one option for any positive change and that’s Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.” Since Harris became vice president in 2021, Emhoff has cemented herself as the second daughter of fashion. She walked the runway for Coach in September, and was spotted in the front row at several other Fashion Week shows. She has showcased her love for knitting before with the knitwear collective Soft Hands. Emhoff has appeared on the campaign trail a few times to support her stepmother, notably in August at the Democratic National Convention.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT