Ella Emhoff Praises Dad Ahead of DNC Speech: ‘We’re Very Proud of You, Dougie’
‘MR USA!’
Vice President Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff confessed she expects to get a little emotional watching her father, Doug Emhoff, deliver his speech at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday night. In a short video posted to the second gentleman’s social media ahead of the speech, Ella’s brother, Cole, films as he asks her how she feels about their dad these days. “You know, I think he’s a very empowering person,” Ella replies. “And I think we’re really gonna see that with his speech—which, I feel like I’m gonna cry. I just have a little feeling.” After the 25-year-old admits that it’s still strange to see her father and stepmother on national television every day—“they’re just Doug and Kamala!”—Doug himself rounds the corner. “Oh! Mr. U.S.A.!” Ella calls. She and Cole reassure their father that he’s “gonna kill it” with his speech. “I just want to make sure that it reflects how we all feel about her and what she’s doing for all of us,” Doug says of his wife. Ella wraps her arms around him, declaring, “We love you. We’re all very proud of you, Dougie. Best dad in the whole world.”