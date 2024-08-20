Politicsvertical orientation badge

Ella Emhoff Spotted Wearing Viral Harris-Walz Camo Cap at the Democratic National Convention

IN PLAIN SIGHT

Of course Kamala Harris’ fashionista stepdaughter got hold of what the campaign calls the “most iconic political hat in America.”

Ella Emhoff smiling at the Democratic Convention

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff rocked a Harris-Walz camouflage baseball cap on Monday night at the Democratic National Convention.

The 25-year-old fashion designer and model appeared alongside her dad, “second gentleman” Doug Emhoff, in the hat which became a viral sensation for the Democratic campaign. Earlier this month, the Harris-Walz campaign confirmed an initial run of 3,000 hats sold out in 30 minutes and it had since raked in almost $2 million in sales, according to Teen Vogue.

Ella Emhoff in a crowded box watching the convention speeches.

Ella Emhoff showed up in style for the first night of the Democratic Convention.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Harris announced she’d chosen Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to be her running mate in a video showing her calling him with the news. In the footage, Walz can be seen wearing a camo hat which social media users compared to those being sold by singer Chappell Roan bearing the words “Midwest Princess” as part of her merchandise. The Harris-Walz campaign quickly launched its own version using the candidates’ names which flew off the shelves and, as of Tuesday, remains sold out.

Ella Emhoff in the viral Harris-Walz cap

Emhoff was right behind Harris and Walz as they were introduced to the Convention in Chicago.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

In an apparent swipe at the red MAGA hats which Donald Trump fans have been wearing for almost a decade, the Harris-Walz store pitches its own $40 cap as the “most iconic political hat in America.”

Ella Emhoff watching the convention in iconic camo hat

Emhoff designs hats and clothes, which she sells online along with her art and ceramics.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Ella Emhoff was joined at the DNC by her older brother, Cole. They were pictured behind Walz’s kids, Gus and Hope Walz. Hope, 23, has also been the subject of viral attention herself, appearing in multiple videos alongside her father which have helped to make him a hit with Gen Z.

