Ella Emhoff Spotted Wearing Viral Harris-Walz Camo Cap at the Democratic National Convention

Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff rocked a Harris-Walz camouflage baseball cap on Monday night at the Democratic National Convention.

The 25-year-old fashion designer and model appeared alongside her dad, “second gentleman” Doug Emhoff, in the hat which became a viral sensation for the Democratic campaign. Earlier this month, the Harris-Walz campaign confirmed an initial run of 3,000 hats sold out in 30 minutes and it had since raked in almost $2 million in sales, according to Teen Vogue.

Harris announced she’d chosen Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to be her running mate in a video showing her calling him with the news. In the footage, Walz can be seen wearing a camo hat which social media users compared to those being sold by singer Chappell Roan bearing the words “Midwest Princess” as part of her merchandise. The Harris-Walz campaign quickly launched its own version using the candidates’ names which flew off the shelves and, as of Tuesday, remains sold out.

In an apparent swipe at the red MAGA hats which Donald Trump fans have been wearing for almost a decade, the Harris-Walz store pitches its own $40 cap as the “most iconic political hat in America.”

Ella Emhoff was joined at the DNC by her older brother, Cole. They were pictured behind Walz’s kids, Gus and Hope Walz. Hope, 23, has also been the subject of viral attention herself, appearing in multiple videos alongside her father which have helped to make him a hit with Gen Z.