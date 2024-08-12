Rob Schneider’s daughter Elle King said her father sent her to “fat camp” when she was a child.

Discussing her difficult relationship with the Saturday Night Live alum on Bunnie XO’s Dumb Blonde podcast, King also alleged her father “forgot about every single birthday.”

“If I would ever spend a summer with my dad it would be on a movie set, I’d just get lost in the shuffle,” she said. “If I ever messed up a shot, if I ever was talking, I would get in f****** trouble.

“I was, like, a really, really, heavy child. My dad sent me to fat camp. And then I got in trouble one year because I sprained my ankle, and I didn’t lose any weight. Very toxic and very silly,” she said in clips from the interview posted on TikTok.

“My dad forgot about every single birthday,” she added. “I spent my 18th birthday in a summer school, and they brought me cupcakes and I came home and my dad forgot my birthday.”

The Grammy-nominated musician said she had to hide her tattoos from the comedian, who starred in movie hits like The Hot Chick and Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo.

King said she wore heavy sweaters despite the heat because “my dad was very anti tattoos or any form of self-expression that differed from what he wanted.”

“I disagree with a lot of the things he says,” she said. “You’re talking out of your a** and you’re talking s*** about drag and anti-gay rights.

“He’s just talking out of his a** and I want to take this opportunity to say I disagree. I do not agree with what he says.”

The Ex’s & Oh’s singer said she goes four or five years without talking to her father, who was booed offstage at a Canadian charity event earlier this year.

The Hospitals of Regina Foundation non-profit apologized after the event in June after Schneider’s jokes about vaccines and transgender people bombed with the audience at the fund-raiser.

King grew up in Ohio with her mother, former model London King, after her parents divorced.

Schneider went on to Hollywood success after leaving SNL and made a series of hit movies with Adam Sandler, including 50 First Dates and Big Daddy.

Page Six reported that Schneider’s rep declined to comment.