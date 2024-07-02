Ellen Barkin Slams Bill Maher Over Amber Heard Poop Joke

Ellen Barkin certainly seems to have had enough of Bill Maher.

Maher joked on Real Time With Bill Maher last week that President Biden “shit the bed so hard,” during the presidential debate that “his new Secret Service codename is ‘Amber Heard.’” The quip didn’t go over well with Barkin, who had been a supporter of Heard’s and testified on her behalf in 2022’s Johnny Depp v. Heard defamation trial, during which Depp accused Heard of defecating in their bed.

Barkin recirculated a clip containing the Maher joke on X with the response, “Does anyone fuck this guy for free?”

Depp and Heard, who were married from 2015 to 2017, had their relationship scrutinized in the very public trial, as Depp sued her for defamation over an op-ed in which she shared that she’d suffered domestic violence. (Heard didn't name Depp in the story, but he would admit to some physical abuse of his former wife on tape during the trial.) One of the most sensationalized moments from the proceedings was Depp's poop accusation.

Despite the seriousness of Heard’s abuse allegations against Depp, Maher is far from the only public figure to make jokes at the former couple's expense. Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt starrer The Fall Guy recently experienced some online backlash as a character in the film joked that disheveled living quarters looked “like Amber and Johnny were just in here.” Host Jimmy Kimmel also made a Depp-Heard joke in a past Jimmy Kimmel Live! episode.

But Barkin's ire was aimed at Maher—and not for the first time. The actress also had a few choice words for the late night host last year, when Maher was bringing Real Time back to air without his WGA writers during the Writers Guild strike. Barkin let Maher have it via TMZ at the time. “I think it’s fucking outrageous,” Barkin told the site. “Going back without writers, I mean he’s a fucking writer,” she said, adding that Maher can “Kiss my ass.”

Maher’s crude joke about Heard provoked the actress yet again, as she continued roasting him in the replies to her primary tweet. “He needs a punch in the head,” she wrote to one user. When another commented that Barkin had “burned” Maher so bad with her tweet that he’d need some salve, Barkin replied, “It’s in his bedside table.”