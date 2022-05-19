Ellen Barkin Says Routinely Wasted Johnny Depp Threw Wine Bottle in Her Direction

Johnny Depp was “jealous,” “controlling,” and often drunk during his brief relationship with Ellen Barkin in the 1990s, she said in a video played in court on Thursday.

“He was drunk a lot of the time,” Barkin said in the November 2019 deposition heard by jurors in Virginia. “A lot of the time. He was a red wine drinker.”

Barkin, who dated Depp in the 1990s while the pair were filming Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, is among the more high-profile witnesses to appear in the civil defamation trial between the actor and his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Depp has sued Heard, claiming her 2018 Washington Post op-ed identifying herself as a domestic violence survivor “devastated” his successful acting career. Heard has countersued Depp for defamation, claiming he and his lawyers launched a “smear campaign” against her by labeling her allegations “a hoax.”

The op-ed did not identify Depp but came two years after Heard sought a restraining order against him. Both actors have accused the other of domestic violence—and deny any allegations of wrongdoing.

Testifying on behalf of Heard, Barkin said Depp took “hallucinogenics, cocaine, marijuana,” during a friendship that took a turn into a sexual relationship. The allegations mirror claims by Heard, who said that Depp tried to control her career and would often accuse her of cheating throughout their short-lived union that ended in 2017.

Heard has also accused Depp of sexual assault and a larger pattern of violence.

“He was just a jealous man, controlling,” Barkin said. “Controlling. Asking me, 'Where are you going? Who are you meeting with?'”

The actress said that Depp's behavior often changed when he was drinking or on drugs, including one instance in which he allegedly “tossed” a bottle in her direction during a “fight” between “some friends in [a hotel] room.” Noting the bottle did not hit her, Barkin added that she still does not know “why he threw the bottle.”

A celebrity in her own right, Barkin previously testified in Depp’s failed U.K. defamation case. In November 2020, a London judge found that there was “overwhelming evidence” that Depp had assaulted Heard repeatedly throughout their marriage, and she was “in fear of her life.”