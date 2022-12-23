Ellen: Best Way to Honor tWitch Is to Sing, Dance, and ‘Hug Each Other’
‘WE’LL NEVER MAKE SENSE OF IT’
Ellen DeGeneres says the best way to honor her longtime DJ and co-producer is to “do the things he loved to do.” The teary-eyed TV host took to Instagram on Friday with her first on-camera message since the death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who died from an apparent suicide in a Los Angeles motel on Dec. 13. He was 40 years old. His family maintains that he showed no visible signs of distress. “Everyone is in pain and trying to make sense of it,” DeGeneres said. “We’ll never make sense of it.” The comedian, 64, had worked closely with Boss since his first appearance as a guest DJ on her talk show back in 2014. He was promoted to co-executive producer in 2020. “To honor ‘tWitch,’ I think the best thing that we can do is to laugh and hug each other and play games and dance and sing. That’s the way we honor him,” she said. “I know it seems hard—it seems impossible—but that’s how we honor him, and hug each other, and tell each other we love each other, and let people know we’re there for them, and check in on people.”