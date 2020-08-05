Ellen DeGeneres’ Celebrity Defenders Are Only Making Things Worse
We’re so glad to hear that Ellen has never been anything but nice to you, Katy Perry and Kevin Hart—but what the hell does that have to do with how she treats her staff?
It takes a special kind of narcissism to read about a major TV personality allegedly turning a blind eye toward a toxic work environment only to say, “Well she’s only ever been nice to me!” And yet, as several A-listers rush to defend Ellen DeGeneres, that’s precisely what they’ve done—throw lit matches on a gasoline-soaked reputation.
In the wake of DeGeneres’ apology to staff and promise to make changes behind the scenes, a coven of sanctimonious A-listers has rushed to her defense. But their statements of support, which focus on their own experiences with the talk-show host, have been tone-deaf at best—especially given the fact that the only celebrity we need to hear from is Dakota Johnson.
On Twitter Katy Perry wrote, “I know I can’t speak for anyone else’s experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow. I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought... to the world through her platform for decades. Sending you love & a hug, friend @TheEllenShow.”