Ellen’s Crew Furious With Her Over Lack of Communication: Report
The stage crew of Ellen DeGeneres’ long-running talk show is furious with her, Variety reports. Her top producers reportedly failed to answer staff’s questions for two weeks about whether they would have jobs during the coronavirus crisis, leaving the crew to find out via social media that DeGeneres had built a remote set to film at home. After reducing the core staff’s hours, the producers hired a non-union company, Key Code Media, to handle the technical aspects of filming at DeGeneres’ home instead of utilizing existing technical crew members, according to Variety. The crew reportedly found DeGeneres’ conduct and that of management to be the opposite of her motto, “be kind.” A Warner Bros. spokesperson acknowledged to Variety that communication during the transition could have been better.