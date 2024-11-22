Ellen DeGeneres Spotted Living Her Best Life as a Brunette in the U.K. After Trump’s Win

They say a woman who changes her hair is about to change her life.

After fleeing to the U.K. in the wake of Donald Trump’s re-election, Ellen DeGeneres has been spotted at a pub in England living it up as a brunette.

The embattled comedian was hanging out with wife Portia de Rossi and “Torn” singer Natalie Imbruglia at a live acoustic set by the Irish band The Corrs, according to a video posted to the Instagram account of The Farmer’s Dog, a pub owned by former Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson.

The apparently low-key event took place on November 14 but was spotted Thursday by Page Six. Based on the video caption, singer James Blunt seemed to be there too.

Earlier this week, reports emerged that DeGeneres, 66, and De Rossi, 51, had sold one home in Santa Barbara, listed another in Montecito and bought a new place in the Cotswolds in rural England. Sources told TMZ the purchase pre-dated the election, but that after Trump won, they were eager to “get the hell out” of the U.S.

DeGeneres took a step back from Hollywood after her eponymous Ellen DeGeneres Show was canceled in 2022 following explosive allegations that the once-beloved host had fostered a toxic work environment.

“The ‘be kind’ girl wasn’t kind. That was the headline,” she told audiences during a stand-up comedy tour in April, the first time she spoke publicly about the “devastating” experience. During her Netflix special For Your Approval, was released in September, she further opened up about the experience of getting “canceled.”

But if cancellation means rocking out to The Corrs with Natalie Imbruglia, surely there are worse things in life.