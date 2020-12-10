Want more? Support us for unlimited access.   
    ‘Ellen’ DeGeneres Staff: Ratings Are Tanking, Advertisers Are Vanishing, Celebs Are Ignoring Our Calls

    Jamie Ross

    The traditional festive cheer at The Ellen DeGeneres Show is missing this year, according to a report from BuzzFeed News. Employees have reportedly complained that ever since the show was rocked by reports of a toxic work environment earlier this year, advertisers have been vanishing, ratings have been tanking, and celebs don’t want to come on. With less money coming in, staffers are reportedly struggling to fund new ideas and are having to recycle old clips. “We’re trying to be a content house, but we have no content,” one unnamed employee told the site. The workers also say the gifts in the annual “12 Days of Giveaways” are far less exciting than previous years, owing to a lack of funds and advertisers. Warner Bros. didn’t comment for the report, but one source told BuzzFeed News that the advertiser downturn is largely down to the pandemic.

