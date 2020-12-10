CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Ellen DeGeneres Says She Has COVID, Days After Interviewing Celebs in Person
UH-OH
Read it at ABC News
Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has contracted COVID-19, according to a statement she posted to Instagram. “Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now,” DeGeneres, 62, wrote. “Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines.” Over the past few weeks, DeGeneres has conducted several in-person, maskless interviews on her show, including with Lil Nas X, Leslie Odom Jr, Bryan Cranston—who discussed his lingering COVID-19 symptoms from his summer bout with the virus. The Ellen DeGeneres Show had only resumed filming two months ago and was already dogged by money woes and booking issues after Ellen was accused of being a toxic boss earlier this year.