CHEAT SHEET
HONOR
Ellen DeGeneres to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Golden Globes
Ellen DeGeneres will receive a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes next year, organizers announced on Monday. DeGeneres, 61, will receive the Carol Burnett Award, which was first presented to Burnett herself at the last ceremony in January. The comedian is being recognized for her 25-year career on television, including her namesake daytime talk show that has been running for 16 years. “In addition to her television success, she’s an advocate and philanthropist, lending her voice to those who don’t have one, and spreading kindness and joy through the power of her platform,” said Lorenzo Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. DeGeneres has already received two of the United States’ highest artistic honors: the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.