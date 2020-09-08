Ellen DeGeneres Will Address Staff Abuse Allegations in Season Premiere
‘WE’RE GONNA TALK ABOUT IT’
Ellen DeGeneres confirmed on Tuesday that she plans to address the allegations of workplace abuse against her and her producers when her daytime talk show returns for its 18th season this month. “I can’t wait to get back to work and back to our studio. And, yes, we’re gonna talk about it,” DeGeneres said in a statement.
Earlier this summer, three dozen former employees accused DeGeneres’ top producers of sexual harassment and generally creating an unsafe work environment. Executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman were fired shortly after a BuzzFeed News report was published. DeGeneres also issued a public apology and said she took full “responsibility” for the toxic atmosphere on her set.
The Ellen DeGeneres Show will return from its studio, but without a live audience, on Monday, September 21st. Comedian Tiffany Haddish will appear as a guest in the first episode, and Kerry Washington, Alec Baldwin and Chrissy Teigen are scheduled for the first week.