Murder Charge for Woman, 76, Who Killed Terminally Ill Hubby

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Daytona Beach News Journal
A 76-year-old Florida woman was charged with first-degree murder for fatally shooting her terminally ill, hospitalized husband—who would have killed himself if he had the strength, police said. “She had to carry it out for him,” Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said after this weekend’s incident. Ellen Gilland planned to turn the .38 caliber pistol on herself after killing her spouse, 77-year-old Jerry Gilland, but she couldn’t go through with it, cops said. Instead a brief standoff between the armed widow and police ensued at AdventHealth hospital until she agreed to surrender. Gilland is being held without bond at the Volusia County Jail.