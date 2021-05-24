CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Elliot Page Smiles in Shirtless Pool Pic After ‘Life Saving’ Top Surgery
‘transjoy’
Read it at People
On Monday, Elliot Page took to Instagram to show off his new physique. In the happy photo, the actor flashes a wide smile while wearing a swimsuit after undergoing top surgery earlier this year. The 34-year-old actor, who revealed he is transgender in December, captioned the picture: “Trans bb’s first swim trunks,” along with the hashtags “#transjoy and #transisbeautiful.” In an interview with Oprah, Page had said that he went public with his top surgery because “I wanted to share with people just how much it has changed my life,” calling the procedure “life saving.” He went on to cite the “attack on trans health care right now,” as a reason that openness about his transition is so important to him.