Elliot Page Reveals First Girlfriend Since Coming Out as Transgender
Elliot Page, 38, unveiled his first public relationship since coming out as a transgender man. The Umbrella Academy actor posted a selfie on Instagram with Overcompensating star Julia Shiplett, 38, on a road alongside the caption “🌈 💕.” Shiplett also shared a video of Page shirtless in a hot spring with the caption ”happy prideee 💦😮💨.” Page came out as a lesbian on Valentine’s Day in 2014 but then revealed in 2020 that he was trans. In 2018, he married choreographer Emma Portner, who was supportive of his transition, but the pair divorced in 2021. Although this is Page’s first public relationship since announcing that he was transgender, he told the Los Angeles Times in 2023 that he was on dating apps and having “the most fun I’ve ever had dating.” “Interacting with people feels so much easier and more connected, because I’m not feeling lost in myself and not seen in the right way,” he said. In his 2023 memoir, Pageboy, Page also claimed that he used to be romantically involved with X-Men costar Kate Mara and Juno co-star Olivia Thirlby.