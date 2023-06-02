Elliot Page Reveals He Had a Secret Relationship With Kate Mara

Accompanied by a new interview with Elliot Page, People published new excerpts from the trans actor’s forthcoming memoir, Pageboy, on Friday in which Page reveals he had a past secret romantic relationship with the actress Kate Mara.

Mara was “the first person I fell for after my heart was broken,” Page writes.

Page and Mara got together while the former was shooting X-Men: Days of Future Past; Mara was also dating the actor Max Minghella, who encouraged Mara to embrace her feelings for Page, Page told People.

“This was right after I’d come out as gay and it was a time of exploration and also heartbreak,” Page told People, adding that Mara told him at the time, “I never thought I could be in love with two people and now I know I can.”

Page initially came out as gay in 2014, before coming out as trans years later. In another excerpt, he recounts being harassed by an unnamed A-list actor at a party months after coming out, who told Page, “I’m going to fuck you to make you realize you aren’t gay.”

“I think my relationship, or whatever you want to call it with Kate, very much encapsulates a certain dynamic that I consistently found myself in, which was falling for people that—I think a lot of us do this—who aren’t fully available,” Page continued to People, adding that Mara has read his memoir. “And the sort of safety in that and the highs and the lows and the serotonin bump, and then it goes away.”

After Page revealed his trans identity in 2020, he wrote on Instagram: “I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive.”