Writer Who Defended the MAGA Riot Failed to Mention He Was Actually There
SEEMS RELEVANT
It’s bad enough to write an article attempting to justify the MAGA riot of Jan. 6—it’s even worse to do so without mentioning that you were actually inside the U.S. Capitol when the riot was taking place. Politico has obtained footage showing writer Elliot Resnick inside the building while it was being stormed by the MAGA hordes. Resnick, who is chief editor of self-described “politically incorrect” Jewish Press newspaper, wrote an article last month arguing that Trump supporters were entirely right to be as angry as they were that day—but at no point does he mention that he was part of the crowd. Resnick not been charged for his presence inside the Capitol, and Politico states that none of the gathered footage shows him taking part in or encouraging violence. Resnick has not responded to Politico’s questions over the past two weeks, but Jewish Press Publisher Naomi Mauer issued a short response saying: “As we understand the facts, we believe that Mr. Resnick acted within the law.”