Elmo Hits Trump in Lawsuit Alleging ‘Blatant’ Discrimination

PBS lawyers argued that Trump’s funding cut violates laws that prevent him from “serving as the arbiter” of their content.

President Donald Trump has become persona non grata on Sesame Street as PBS launched a lawsuit to block his federal funding cuts to the broadcaster.

PBS and a public TV station in Minnesota filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in Washington on Friday, accusing the MAGA president of “blatant viewpoint discrimination,” the New York Times reported. The suit comes after Trump signed a May 1 executive order axing all funding for PBS and NPR, alleging “bias” in their reporting.

Trump Axes Public Funds for NPR and PBS in Late-Night Order
Isabel van Brugen
U.S. President Donald Trump disembarks from Air Force One.

PBS lawyers hit back against Trump in the filing, arguing that the proposed cuts violate laws forbidding the president from serving as the “arbiter” of its content, which included kids-focused learning shows such as Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, Elmo’s World, and Sesame Street, which has since found a new home on Netflix.

According to the lawyers, those laws also cover “attempting to defund PBS.”

On Sesame Street, two people look at a green Muppet whose head is coming out of a trash can. There are two rows of three trash cans beside the stoop. In front is a "Grump Tower" sign
In 1988, Sesame Street debuted its newest and angriest developer, Ronald Grump, whose project for a Grump Tower eerily paralleled a certain New York developer. Sesame Workshop

“The executive order makes no attempt to hide the fact that it is cutting off the flow of funds to PBS because of the content of PBS programming and out of a desire to alter the content of speech,” the complaint read. “That is blatant viewpoint discrimination.”

A photo of the characters from 'Sesame Street'
A photo of the characters from 'Sesame Street' Netflix/Sesame Workshop

NYT reported that around 16 percent of PBS’ $373.4 million annual budget comes in the form of grants from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. The nonprofit organization spends over $500 million annually on public media and receives its funding from Congress.

Netflix Saves 'Sesame Street' From Trump's Reign of Terror
Clare Donaldson
'Sesame Street' heads to Netflix.

According to PBS lawyers, Trump’s executive cut would destabilize around 61 percent of the budget it receives from local station dues for its programming.

PBS CEO Paula Kerger called Trump’s order “blatantly unlawful.”

In a statement, PBS News reported that a spokesman for the broadcaster said it was “necessary to take legal action to safeguard public television’s editorial independence, and to protect the autonomy of PBS member stations.”

Similarly, NPR also sued this week to block Trump’s executive order, NYT reported.

