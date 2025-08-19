Elon Dershowitz, son of famed lawyer Alan Dershowitz, “passed away peacefully” and “surrounded by his loving family” on Sunday following a stroke. He was 64 years old.

Unlike his famous father, who has defended such controversial figures as Harvey Weinstein, Jeffrey Epstein, and President Donald Trump, Elon Dershowitz made a name for himself as a producer with a nearly 40-year career that spanned film, digital media, and podcasts.

Alan Dershowitz, Elon Dershowitz and Arthur Aidala in New York City on November 28, 2017. Gonzalo Marroquin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Elon’s Hollywood career began as an assistant to legendary producer Edward R. Pressman, the man behind a varied slate of films that included Terrence Malick’s Badlands (1973), Wolfgang Petersen’s Das Boot (1981), Oliver Stone’s Wall Street (1987), Alex Proyas’ The Crow (1994), and Mary Harron’s American Psycho (2000).

Dershowitz worked as an assistant on both Wall Street and Stone’s Talk Radio (1988). In 1990, he co-produced Barbet Schroeder’s Oscar-winning Reversal of Fortune. It was Elon who brought the Oscar-winning thriller to Pressman.

The film focuses on the attempted murder of socialite Sunny von Bülow, whose second husband, Claus von Bülow, was accused of attempting to murder her with an insulin overdose. Claus hired Alan Dershowitz to defend him, and the attorney—portrayed by actor Ron Silver—is a major character in the film.

Elon collaborated with his father for his most recent project, The Dershow With Alan Dershowitz, a podcast that allowed Alan to tap into his expertise on both legal and political matters.