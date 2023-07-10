Elon Musk Abandons All Subtlety in Response to Mark Zuckerberg Beef
SIZE MATTERS
Twitter owner Elon Musk abandoned all subtlety Sunday night as his beef with rival billionaire Mark Zuckerberg reached a head, with the Tesla CEO asking for a “literal dick measuring contest” between the tech titans. The awkward request comes after Zuckerberg’s Meta debuted a Twitter clone, called Threads, that puts the original microblogging site in danger of being overshadowed. Following the platform’s debut, Musk had originally called for Zuckerberg to go toe-to-toe with him in a mixed martial arts match, a proposition that seems far-fetched but may already be in the works, at least according to UFC President Dana White, who says both men are “100 percent” serious about the proposition. No word yet on whether Zuckerberg will agree to Musk’s most recent request.