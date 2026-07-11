Elon Musk Abruptly Bails on Live Interview as SpaceX Slumps

Elon Musk was a dramatic no-show for a hyped live TV interview on Friday.

CNBC’s much-touted exclusive interview with the world’s richest person suddenly went up in smoke as SpaceX’s stock dipped 3 percent.

“Fast Money Halftime Report” host Scott Wapner broke the news about 11 minutes after Musk was supposed to show up.

“Do you want to explain to us exactly what happened here?” Wapner asked tech reporter Julia Boorstin, who was all set to interview Musk.

“We were expecting to start an interview with Elon Musk right now at noon Eastern,” said Boorstin. “We just got word that he has to postpone. Obviously, it would have been great to talk to him in his first TV interview since SpaceX went public,” she added.

Boorstin pointed out that SpaceX stock was “well off its highs since that IPO just a couple of weeks ago.”

An Elon Musk sign hides out in a bush near proceedings in the trial over Elon Musk's lawsuit against OpenAI in Oakland, California, earlier this year. JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

Boorstin was also looking to quiz Musk on Grok 4.5, which launched on Wednesday.

Musk hasn’t publicly commented on why he ducked the interview. The Daily Beast reached out to him for comment.

Buyers went bonkers when Musk took his rocket ship company public in June. The launch valued SpaceX at nearly $1.8 trillion—a massive amount for a company that has incurred billions in annual operating losses. The stock surged to a peak of roughly $2.5 trillion in market value before slipping back to near its $135 debut price.

Many view the company as a landmark, surefire deal, while others are far less certain. High-profile British billionaire investor Jeremy Grantham insisted in an interview after the SpaceX launch that history will end up “laughing” at SpaceX, which he blasted as the “craziest IPO in the history of man.”

SpaceX touted in its ambitious prospectus before its public debut that the company’s goal is to “build the systems and technologies necessary to make life multi-planetary, to understand the true nature of the universe, and to extend the light of consciousness to the stars.”

Wapner noted on CNBC: “I think investors are having a hard time figuring out how to value this company.” He called SpaceX revenue projections “astronomical,” with potential investors wondering how Musk’s company “can, in fact, reach those targets.”

Elon Musk Evan Vucci/File Photo/Reuters

Guest Kevin Simpson, founder and chief investment officer of Capital Wealth Planning, conceded: “We’re down a little bit on it, as most investors are at this point.”

Investment in the company has been tempting because SpaceX was “almost monopolistic,” said Simpson. But then there’s the wild card of Musk himself, “for better or worse,” he added.