After initially blaming his glitchy X Spaces chat with Donald Trump on a malicious attack that “Democrats” were behind, Elon Musk admitted early Tuesday that problems occurred on X’s side.

“Given the prominence of this conversation, there was of course a 100% probability of DDOS attacks. We also had some unforced errors ourselves,” he wrote on X, not going to detail. “But good work by the X team fending off the attacks and fixing our mistakes! All’s well that ends well.”

In his post, Musk still didn’t rule out a distributed denial-of-service attack, even though The Verge reported Monday that no such attack occurred.

Musk’s conversation with Trump was delayed by about 40 minutes, recalling Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ill-fated presidential campaign announcement last May which Trump himself mocked. This time, it was Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign that turned the tables on Trump by using his past words against him.

Trump has since posted the entire two-hour-plus conversation, in which he at one point downplayed the threat of global warming because “you’ll have more oceanfront property,” on his X account.

Musk spent Tuesday defending X from “a wall of negative headlines,” which he claimed was “so predictable.” He posted on X, alongside a screenshot of various headlines about the Spaces chat: “All this does is drive even more people to listen to the conversation themselves and realize how much the legacy media lies to them!”

According to the site, the audience for the chat was mainly young men. “Young, curious, engaged and tuning into X for a new kind of political conversation,” Linda Taccarino, CEO of X, wrote on the social media platform alongside the insights.

During the conversation, the former president’s daughter-in-law seemed to take cues from Musk regarding attributing blame for the faulty technical aspects.

“There are a lot of people out there, and there’s a massive effort, of course, to keep Donald Trump out of the White House,” Lara Trump, who is also the RNC co-chair, told Sean Hannity on Fox News, without offering specifics to back her claim. “These people are terrified. This is the deep state. This is a swamp in Washington, D.C. These are the people who are our adversaries in many cases, and they know that the jig is up, the game is over, when Donald J. Trump returns to the White House. And they’re petrified of it.”