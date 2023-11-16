Elon Agrees With Antisemitic Tweet Accusing Jews of Inciting ‘Hatred Against Whites’

Read it at Mediaite
Elon Musk was inundated by criticism on Wednesday—this time, for agreeing with a blatantly antisemitic tweet that appeared to push the “great replacement” conspiracy theory. The tweet in question claimed in part that Jewish communities “have been pushing the exact kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them.” Musk replied: “You have said the actual truth.” Among the X users who put Musk on blast for aligning with the hateful rhetoric was CNN’s Jake Tapper, who tweeted that he was “pushing unvarnished anti semitism at a time of rising antisemitism and violence against Jews.”