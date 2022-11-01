Elon Musk Already Backtracking on $20 Twitter Verification After Stephen King Snub
‘F*CK THAT’
Celebrities aren’t too hot on Elon Musk’s latest revenue idea for Twitter. The billionaire recently proposed charging users $20 per month to become verified users with a blue check mark. “Fuck that, they should pay me,” tweeted horror phenom Stephen King, who added that he disagrees with the entire premise of the plan, which effectively requires people with major followings to pay for the opportunity to generate content for the website. In response to the outrage, Musk defended the idea and then floated dropping the price to $8. “We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8?” he asked. “I will explain the rationale in longer form before this is implemented,” Musk added. “It is the only way to defeat the bots & trolls.” Users pointed out that the expansion of the platform’s verification system would only generate $15 million a year for the site, worth about 30 hours of the platform’s annual ad revenue.