Elon Musk Already Celebrating Possible Influence in White House as Trump Takes Lead
Elon Musk has started celebrating an increasingly-likely Donald Trump win, posting a photo to X of him photoshopped inside the Oval Office while carrying a sink. The meme, while head-scratching without context, is a reference to Musk’s first day in charge of Twitter after he shelled out $44 billion to buy the social media giant in 2022. Back then, Musk posted a clip of him carrying a sink into Twitter’s offices in San Francisco with the caption, “Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!” Musk, 53, called on the meme again in the early hours of Wednesday morning after Georgia and North Carolina were called for the former president, writing in his caption again, “Let that sink in.” Two hours earlier he posted, “game, set, match.” Musk pumped tens of millions into boosting Trump’s campaign and has openly flirted with the idea of working for the federal government in some capacity in a potential second Trump administration. He attended the former president’s watch party on Tuesday night.
