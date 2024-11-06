Cheat Sheet
Elon Musk Already Celebrating Possible Influence in White House as Trump Takes Lead

Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 11.06.24 1:17AM EST 
Elon Musk canceled a town hall on X supporting Donald Trump over technical problems.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Elon Musk has started celebrating an increasingly-likely Donald Trump win, posting a photo to X of him photoshopped inside the Oval Office while carrying a sink. The meme, while head-scratching without context, is a reference to Musk’s first day in charge of Twitter after he shelled out $44 billion to buy the social media giant in 2022. Back then, Musk posted a clip of him carrying a sink into Twitter’s offices in San Francisco with the caption, “Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!” Musk, 53, called on the meme again in the early hours of Wednesday morning after Georgia and North Carolina were called for the former president, writing in his caption again, “Let that sink in.” Two hours earlier he posted, “game, set, match.” Musk pumped tens of millions into boosting Trump’s campaign and has openly flirted with the idea of working for the federal government in some capacity in a potential second Trump administration. He attended the former president’s watch party on Tuesday night.

The Daily Beast Podcast episodes are released every Thursday. Like and download on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, or your favorite podcast app. And click here for email updates as each new episode drops.

Read it at X

Naomi Biden Announces Pregnancy on Election Night
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.05.24 10:41PM EST 
Naomi Biden and fiancé Peter Neal at the Paramount White House Correspondents' Dinner after party at the French Ambassador's residence, in Washington, D.C., on April 30, 2022.
CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

Naomi Biden, Joe Biden’s granddaughter, announced via Instagram on election night that she is expecting her first child. Naomi posted an Instagram story showcasing her bump with an “I Voted” sticker. “(we) voted,” she captioned the post, along with an American flag and upside down smile emoji. The baby will be Joe and Jill Biden’s first great-grandchild. Naomi, the eldest child of Hunter Biden, has been a fixture in the Biden White House social scene. She has appeared at several state dinners this year and accompanied her grandfather to the G7 conference in Italy in June. She married Peter Neal at the White House in 2022, becoming the first presidential grandchild to get married at the executive mansion. The Daily Mail reported that Naomi’s pregnancy was “the talk of a state dinner in May,” and that “speculation has been rampant for months that she was expecting.”

Screenshot of Naomi Biden's Instagram story. "(we) voted" with an american flag and upside down smile emoji. an "i voted" sticker on her baby bump.
Screenshot of Naomi Biden's Instagram story. Screenshot
Read it at Daily Mail

FBI Warns ‘Fabricated’ Videos Are Spreading Election Misinformation
Zachary Folk 

Freelance Reporter

Published 11.05.24 10:40PM EST 
The FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C.
The FBI warned that posts and videos using its logo were spreading false information about the 2024 presidential election. Yuri Gripas/REUTERS

The Federal Bureau of Investigation warned voters on Tuesday that three instances of fake posts using the federal agency’s logo were spreading false information about the 2024 presidential election. The first was a written post that warned the media not to cover violence at polling stations. “This statement is not authentic, is not from the FBI, and its contents are false,” the FBI said in a news release on Tuesday. Investigators also warned of false videos claiming to be from the federal agency, including one that claimed schools in the U.S. would be closed through Nov. 11 due to a risk of “school shooting and riots” related to the 2024 presidential election. The second video purported to report on “9,000 complaints about malfunctioning voting machines.” The FBI said both videos and their contents were fake. The agency said it was working with local law enforcement to protect the integrity of the electoral process. Although the FBI did not immediately say where the videos originated, the FBI and other federal agencies previously issued a joint statement warning Americans about an increase in Russia-linked disinformation campaigns “raise unfounded questions about the integrity of the US election and stoke divisions among Americans.”

The Daily Beast Podcast episodes are released every Thursday. Like and download on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, or your favorite podcast app. And click here for email updates as each new episode drops.

Floridians Vote Against Abortion Protection and Legalizing Weed
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.05.24 10:00PM EST 
Ron DeSantis.
In a win for Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida voters rejected ballot measures that would have protected abortion rights and legalized marijuana. Phil Sears/Reuters

Voters in Florida rejected ballot measures that would have protected abortion rights and legalized recreational marijuana, as they failed to garner the necessary 60 percent support, The Associated Press reported. The abortion measure would have prevented laws restricting abortion access before the fetus is viable, which happens after 21 weeks of pregnancy—so the state’s harsh six-week abortion ban will remain in place. The marijuana measure would have allowed Floridians 21 and older to own about 3 ounces of the drug for recreational use. It also would have allowed businesses that already grow and sell marijuana for medical purposes—which is legal in Florida—to do so for recreational use. The outcome was a win for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, who campaigned strongly against the measures, arguing, for one, that the smell of marijuana would have hurt the state’s tourism. Donald Trump, the GOP presidential nominee and a Florida resident, had supported the measure to legalize marijuana. After the result, right-wing pundit Ann Coulter celebrated on X, writing, “YAY!!!! The vote on Florida’s pot initiative was as important to me as the presidential election.”

Read it at The Associated Press

Some Americans Had No Clue Joe Biden Dropped Out, Google Trends Suggests
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.05.24 8:39PM EST 
Joe Biden.
Some Google searchers apparently had no idea that Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race. Annabelle Gordon/Reuters

Election Day seems to have called some members of the American electorate out of hibernation. Google Trends showed spiking search interest in the United States for the query “Did Joe Biden drop out?” over the past two days, surging to an even higher peak on Tuesday as voters took to the polls to pick between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. The vice president replaced President Biden as the Democratic nominee in July after his disastrous debate performance versus Trump. Biden posted a letter to Americans on July 21 announcing his decision to withdraw from the race. “I believe it is in the best interest on my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as president for the remainder of my term,” Biden said. On X, the evidence of these oblivious Americans—amid the nation’s highly divisive political atmosphere—became fodder for jokes.

New York Times Revives Election ‘Needle’ After Tech Workers Strike
Corbin Bolies 

Media Reporter

Updated 11.05.24 9:00PM EST 
Published 11.05.24 8:55PM EST 
The New York Times,
The New York Times. Robert Alexander/Getty

The New York Times debuted its famous election needle on Tuesday night, more than a day after the union that represents the tech workers responsible for keeping the needle working went on strike. “We have a needle,” Times chief political analyst Nate Cohn posted on X. Whether the needle would appear at all remained in question over the last week as the Times Tech Guild, which represents roughly 600 engineers and product managers on the paper‘s business side, got close to—and eventually went on—a strike. Cohn wrote earlier on Tuesday that, if the needle didn‘t hold up to internal testing, it wouldn’t appear on election night. Its debut coincided with a Business Insider report that dozens of guild members crossed the picket line on Tuesday and came into work. The guild claimed to the outlet that those who broke ranks were either afraid for their jobs, on work visas, or were already anti-union. The guild and Times management have been in negotiations for more than two years, with reported asks ranging from scented products in break rooms to mandatory trigger warnings before discussing news events. The guild maintains its three primary issues include pay increases, extensions of remote work, and “just cause” protections for job security.

‘Not an Easy Thing to Do’: Republican Gov. Casts Vote for Kamala Harris
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.05.24 8:01PM EST 
Published 11.05.24 7:52PM EST 
Phil Scott.
Vermont’s Republican governor cast his ballot for Democrat Kamala Harris. Christinne Muschi/Reuters

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, a Republican, cast his vote for Democratic nominee Kamala Harris rather than his party-mate Donald Trump. Scott had kept quiet on his presidential pick in the weeks leading up to the election, but as he exited his voting precinct in Berlin, Vermont, on election day, he opened up to reporters. “I did some soul searching and thought about a lot of different things… and came to the conclusion that I had to put country over party,” he said. However, he didn’t take the decision lightly—it’s “not an easy thing to do, being a Republican sitting governor and voting against your party’s nominee,” he said. Scott made headlines in 2020 when he voted for Joe Biden over Trump, and he said his decision in this election is largely similar. “I didn’t endorse Joe Biden four years ago, I voted for him,” Scott said. “I’m not endorsing Kamala Harris this time. I’m voting for her. This is more of a vote against Donald Trump.” Scott has been an outspoken critic of Trump—in September, he called him “a manipulator, a con artist.”

The Daily Beast Podcast episodes are released every Thursday. Like and download on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, or your favorite podcast app. And click here for email updates as each new episode drops.

Read it at VT Digger

Biden Skips Out on Harris’ Election Watch Party
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Reporter

Published 11.05.24 8:15PM EST 
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks at a Carpenter’s Local 445 GOTV event in Scranton, Pennsylvania, U.S., November 2, 2024.
Less than two miles from the executive residence, the vice president will watch the vote tally from her alma mater Howard University. Annabelle Gordon/Reuters

President Joe Biden will not join the festivities at Kamala Harris’ election watch party, the Washington Examiner reported Tuesday. “The president and First Lady will watch election results in the White House residence with longtime aides and senior White House staff,” a White House official told the outlet. Meanwhile, less than two miles from the executive residence, the vice president is watching the vote tally from her alma mater, Howard University. Biden played a limited role campaigning for Harris, particularly in the final weeks of the 2024 presidential race. And while neither the president nor Harris have publicly acknowledged a rift, Biden stole attention from on the vice president’s closing message to voters after calling Trump supporters “garbage” just before she addressed supporters on Oct. 29.

The Daily Beast Podcast episodes are released every Thursday. Like and download on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, or your favorite podcast app. And click here for email updates as each new episode drops.

Read it at Washington Examiner

RFK Jr. Thanks Wife Cheryl Hines for Sticking With Him on Election Day
Matt Wilstein 

Senior Editor

Published 11.05.24 6:35PM EST 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 17: Former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife Cheryl Hines listen as Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the annual Alfred E. Smith Foundation Dinner at the New York Hilton Midtown on October 17, 2024 in New York City. Trump was the featured speaker with comedian Jim Gaffigan as the Master of Ceremonies at the the 79th Annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner. The dinner, a white-tie charity event that benefits Catholic charities, is known for political figures poking fun at one another. The foundation honors the late Alfred E. Smith, former governor of New York and America's first Catholic presidential nominee. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Speaking to Trump campaign supporters in West Palm Beach, Florida on Election Day, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. publicly thanked his wife, actress Cheryl Hines, for staying with him through both his failed independent presidential campaign and the revelations about his alleged “digital affair” with reporter Olivia Nuzzi. With Hines by his side, Kennedy expressed his gratitude for “the most supportive person in this room who has sustained me throughout this campaign, my wife, Cheryl Hines.” Hines responded by echoing his message of thanks and adding, “Ooh, it has been a journey!” In addition to the scandal surrounding Nuzzi, Hines was aggressively trolled on social media after her husband decided to end his own campaign and endorse Donald Trump. Now, Kennedy is poised to become a major player in a potential Trump second term with the former president saying he is open to implementing his extreme ideas like banning vaccines and removing fluoride from the water supply.

Sabrina Carpenter Engaged More Voters Than Any Other Artist This Year
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Updated 11.05.24 4:50PM EST 
Published 11.05.24 4:15PM EST 
Sabrina Carpenter.
Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Sabrina Carpenter reached more voters than any other artist this year through the non-profit organization HeadCount, according to Variety. On the singer’s “Short n’ Sweet” tour, she used giveaways and sweepstakes to connect her fans to voter information, and ultimately reached 183,000 potential voters and helped register 27,000 new ones. The “Espresso” singer’s stats broke Ariana Grande’s 2019 record for voter engagement through the platform by nearly double, after Grande partnered with HeadCount on her “Sweetener World Tour.” HeadCount has reached 300,000 voters by partnering with musicians like Carpenter, Grande, Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and more, according to a press release reviewed by Variety. Most of those reached have been Gen Z and millennial potential voters. The news comes after Taylor Swift made an impact in the 2024 election with her Instagram post endorsing Kamala Harris and directing fans to vote.gov, which nearly 350,000 people visited from her unique URL by the following day.

Find the Daily Beast's coverage of the 2024 election here. Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.

Read it at Variety

