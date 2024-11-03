Trumpland

Elon Musk and Donald Trump’s Bromance Will ‘End in Tears,’ Says Author Michael Wolff

While the pair’s political alliance is holding for the moment, Wolff predicted on The Daily Beast Podcast that their respective egos—and ambitions—will soon be in conflict.

Illustration by Eric Faison/The Daily Beast/Getty

Journalist Michael Wolff joined this week’s episode of The Daily Beast Podcast to talk about the 2024 presidential election—and shared his insight into Donald Trump’s campaign. Touching on some of those in Trump’s orbit, Wolff predicted that the presidential candidate’s rosy relationship with Elon Musk will “shortly end in tears.” Wolff, who has recently released clips of an interview with Jeffrey Epstein talking about Trump, said that he couldn‘t pinpoint what Musk—who has spent tens of millions of dollars in support of the Republican nominee—wants from Trump, and argued that’s a problem. (Asked by Joanna Coles if it’s government contracts at stake, he suggested that there’s “easier and cheaper ways” to get that sort of buy-in.) “I think I can safely say that this will shortly end in tears,” said Wolff. “Especially these two guys, who both fancy themselves kings of the world. Elon is not going to bow down to Donald Trump, and Donald Trump is not going to bow down to Elon Musk. And this is a game ultimately of dominance and submission.”

