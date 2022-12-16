Elon Musk and Bari Weiss Squabble After She Blasts His Twitter ‘Regime’
ET TU, BARI?
Elon Musk and Bari Weiss’ fast friendship may be on thin ice after the journalist said she opposes Twitter’s recent ban of several prominent journalists. Thursday night, Musk banned the journalists who had reported on him under the unproven pretense that those journalists had doxxed his “real-time, exact location.” Weiss, of “Twitter Files” reporting fame, took to the social media app to call out the “new regime” for falling to the same flaws of the old. “And I think those journalists who were reporting on a story of public importance should be reinstated,” she added. The chronically online Musk snuck into Weiss’ replies to ask her, “What should the consequence of doxxing someone’s real-time, exact location be? Assume your child is at that location, as mine was.” “Bari, this is a real question, not rhetorical. What is your opinion?” he continued. Musk crawled back into her replies a third time to accuse Weiss of “virtue signaling to show that you are ‘good’ in the eyes of media elite to keep one foot in both worlds.” Weiss has yet to respond to any of his tweets.