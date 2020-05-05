CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
Elon Musk and Grimes Share News of Birth of Baby
OH BABY
Read it at Twitter
Elon Musk is a busy billionaire; on Tuesday the eccentric businessman welcomed a new baby—his seventh child—into the world with his girlfriend Grimes while reports circulated that he was planning to shoot a movie in space with Tom Cruise and that, just days after he vowed to sell his possessions, two of his homes have surfaced for sale on the property site Zillow. Musk casually announced the birth of the child in a one-line tweet conversation with a fan, before later posting a picture of the baby with joke tattoos superimposed on its face. EDM auteur Grimes announced the pregnancy back in January, with an image of herself naked with a picture of a fetus transposed onto her belly.