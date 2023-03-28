Elon Musk Announces Yet Another Change to Twitter’s Blue Check System
NEW RULES
Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Monday announced a significant change of how the platform will work for those who pay for his “Twitter Blue” service and those who don’t. Starting April 15, only those with a verified subscription will have their tweets recommended to other people on the site. Users will also need to be verified in order to vote in Twitter polls. Going forward, those who aren’t paying for a subscription will no longer appear in Twitter’s “For You” stream of recommended posts. “[This] is the only realistic way to address advanced AI bot swarms taking over,” Musk tweeted. “It is otherwise a hopeless losing battle.” An anonymous former worker in Twitter’s verification team slammed the proposed change. “Verified users will use their power and their presence on the platform to influence anything from misinformation to actual harm for users all around the world,” they said. “It’s a silent threat that no one is seeing.”