CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Elon Musk Answers Ukraine’s Plea for Starlink Internet Service
WISH GRANTED
Read it at NEXSTAR
SpaceX founder Elon Musk says he’s set Ukraine up with Starlink internet service after a desperate plea from the country’s vice prime minister. “Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route,” the Tesla CEO tweeted Saturday. His announcement came just hours after Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov issued a public appeal via Twitter, begging for help as the country fends off a Russian invasion. “While you try to colonize Mars — Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people!” Fedorov wrote. After his wish was granted, he tweeted again to thank Musk, and “everyone who supported Ukraine.”