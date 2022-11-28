CHEAT SHEET
Elon Musk Apparently Sleeps Next to Two Pistols—and Empty Coke Cans
TRIGGERED
Elon Musk’s commitment to erratic behavior looks to be a 24-hour thing, if his bedside table is anything to go by. The capricious billionaire shared a photo on Twitter early Monday showing his nightstand topped with a pair of pistols and four empty cans of caffeine-free Diet Coke. Several users identified one of the guns as a replica of a pistol that appears in Deus Ex: Human Revolution, a dystopian sci-fi video game in which megacorporations exert tyrannical power over humanity. The other weapon in the image is housed in a wooden box decorated with what appears to be a print of Emanuel Leutze’s painting “Washington Crossing the Delaware.” “There is no excuse for my lack of coasters,” Musk wrote in a follow-up tweet.